Hyderabad: Man booked for sexually exploiting woman on pretext of marriage

Hyderabad: A man from Yousufguda was booked on Thursday, July 17 for allegedly sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage after the duo met on Instagram.

The woman, 26, a native of Suryapet district had come to Hyderabad in search of a job. She filed a complaint with the Maduranagar police stating that the accused identified as Sridhar Kumar, 27, exploited her several times on the pretext of marriage. Recently when the woman asked Kumar to marry her, he began avoiding her.

Also Read Newly married couple dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Sridhar also threatened to leak their private photos and videos if the victim did not reign in. Based on complaint the Madhuranagar police registered a case of cheating and rape against Kumar under sections 69 and 318 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Efforts are on to nab the accused.