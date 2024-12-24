Hyderabad man buys over 40 pizzas, spends Rs 30,563 in one order

Hyderabad: When it comes to food, Hyderabad is not one to hold back and a recent whopping Rs 30,563 pizza party proves it.

A Hyderabad resident ordered 17 Chicken Dominator Pizzas, 16 Spiced Double Pizzas and 15 Veg Extravaganza Pizzas alongside a few classic favourites like Double Cheese Margherita and Fresh Veggie Pizzas.

However, no pizza party is complete without sides, right? The meal was complemented by 50 Garlic Breadsticks, 64 Cheesy Dips, and 64 Choco Lava Cakes.

Hyderabad’s food cravings go beyond pizza

But Hyderabad’s food cravings extend far beyond just pizza. The city recorded the highest number of Chicken Shawarmas ordered showing love for this flavorful Middle Eastern dish. Shawarma with its juicy, spiced chicken wrapped in soft pita and topped with creamy sauces has become a staple in Hyderabadi food culture.

Following closely behind, Chicken Rolls and Chicken Nuggets also saw a surge in demand with residents opting for these quick, delicious, and satisfying options.

Margherita pizza tops as most popular snack

Margherita Pizza has emerged as the most popular snack in Hyderabad followed closely by Samosa and Pav Bhaji.

Breakfast time sees the highest volume of vegetarian orders, with over 90 percent of these being vegetarian. Popular morning choices include Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal.