Hyderabad on Swiggy’s list of top cities with vegetarian orders

Hyderabad: Hyderabad secured a spot on the list of the top three cities in India with the most vegetarian orders on Swiggy, a food delivery aggregator.

According to Swiggy, six of the country’s top 10 most-ordered dishes are vegetarian. These include Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, Margherita Pizza, and Pav Bhaji.

Hyderabad residents place orders for Masala Dosa, Idli on Swiggy

The food aggregator’s order analysis shows that Hyderabad ranks in the top three, with residents particularly fond of Masala Dosa and Idli.

Meanwhile, the list is topped by Bangalore, where one in every three vegetarian orders originates. The city’s top vegetarian dishes include Masala Dosa, Paneer Biryani, and Paneer Butter Masala.

In Mumbai, Dal Khichdi, Margherita Pizza, and the iconic Pav Bhaji are the most popular vegetarian orders on Swiggy.

Over 90 pc of breakfast orders are vegetarian

As expected, breakfast is the peak time for vegetarian orders, with over 90 percent of breakfast orders being vegetarian. Masala Dosa, Vada, Idli, and Pongal are the top choices in the morning. Masala Dosa is popular nationwide and is a favorite for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Margherita Pizza is the most popular snack, with Samosa and Pav Bhaji following closely.

On average, over 60,000 vegetarian salad orders are placed weekly on Swiggy, as more people choose healthier options.

Green dot awards

Swiggy has launched its first-ever ‘Green Dot Awards’ to recognize and celebrate the wide variety of vegetarian dishes and restaurants available on the platform.

The awards will honor popular restaurants serving vegetarian dishes across more than 80 cities.