Hyderabad man criticized for trying to light cigarette with Porsche exhaust

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad-based automotive content creator received backlash from netizens after posting a video of himself trying to light a cigarette from a car’s exhaust.

Asad Khan shot a video attempting to light a cigarette from the exhaust of a Porsche 718 Cayman. He posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “What is a better way to light a cigarette? PS: I don’t smoke. Smoking is injurious to health. Featuring Porsche 718 Cayman in Racing Yellow shade.” The video garnered over 1 million views on Instagram.

Netizens were appalled to see Khan standing behind the car as it was revved up. The action caused the emission of unburnt gas, leading to a momentary flame in front of which Khan held the cigarette in an attempt to light it.

The influencer narrowly avoided a possible accident as the cigarette caught fire, almost injuring him. Criticizing the act, a social media user commented, “It might be a better way to light a cigarette and your hand too.”