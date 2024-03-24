Hyderabad: Man defrauds women via matrimonial websites, arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police arrested a man on Sunday, March 24, who allegedly defrauded women after contacting them through matrimonial websites.

The accused, identified as P Sribala Vamshi Krishna, 37, is a resident of Vijaywada district in Andhra Pradesh. He created a fake profile on ‘Shaadi.com’ and introduced himself as Rishi Kumar, working as an assistant director at a pharma company, as per reports.

Police said, when Krishna came in contact with one of the victims, he convinced her to increase her CIBIL score by taking loans to get a US partner visa. He also convinced her relative to do the same for herself.

“Krishna asked the women to share the banking credentials with him. Believing Krishna, the woman and her cousin shared the credentials using which the man took loans amounting to Rs 2.71 crore and duped them,” police said.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused however his accomplice, Nirmala, is absconding.

A total of nine cases are registered against Krishna in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.