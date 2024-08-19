Hyderabad: Man dies as scooter skids in Vanasthalipuram

“Shankar fell on the road and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died an hour later while undergoing treatment,” Vanasthalipuram police said.

Hyderabad: A man died after his scooter skid on a road in Vanastahalipuram on August 17.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Kadari Shankar, a resident of Boduppal. Shankar was traveling to Bairamalguda when the scooter skid on the road. “Shankar fell on the road and sustained head injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died an hour later while undergoing treatment,” Vanasthalipuram police said.

Hyderabad: Man dies in accident on ORR service road

A case has been registered and the investigastion is underway. In a similar incident which occured last week, a biker died while his friend, the pillion rider sustained injuries in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The deceased was identified as 48-year-old Kurumurthy, a resident of Izzathnagar.

