Hyderabad man dies by suicide over alleged harassment by wife, in-laws

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man died by suicide at his house on Saturday, October 11, over alleged harassment by his wife and in-laws.

The incident took place in Falaknuma.

He was staying at in-laws’ house

As per the details, the man who was identified as Mohammed Shadab got married in 2018 and had two children.

For the past few years, he was residing at his in-laws’ house in Falaknuma.

Hyderabad man slipped into depression

On the evening of Saturday, the man reportedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his in-laws’ house.

Upon receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted his body to the mortuary.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad man’s family said that his wife and in-laws used to harass him.

Due to continuous quarrels and harassment, the man slipped into depression, they alleged.

Police registered a case and started an investigation.