Hyderabad: Man drinks acid after wife refuses to make chicken curry

Hyderabad: When you crave your favorite food and it’s not available at home due to some reason, you order it online. But Ratan Lal gulped acid instead.

The 32-year-old man died by suicide after his wife refused to cook the chicken in order to tend to their daughter who has been suffering from chickenpox for quite some time.

According to the police, the incident occurred in Dindigal on Saturday when Ratan Lal demanded his wife to prepare chicken curry that he had brought from outside. When the wife refused as she had to tend to their sick daughter, the husband got angry.

An argument occurred between the two and it was followed by a furious Ratan calling up his mother and telling her that he is going to die.

Soon after that, he drank a bottle of acid and fell unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital but when his condition worsened he was rushed to another hospital where he succumbed to his death.

His mother in the complaint said that she does not suspect foul play. A case has been booked and police are investigating.