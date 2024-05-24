Hyderabad: Man duped of Rs 14 lakh by scammer posing as woman

Hyderabad: The city police on Friday, May 24, arrested a 23-year-old man in Cyberabad for allegedly duping a victim of Rs 14 lakh whom he had befriended online using a fake profile.

The accused, identified as Maram Ashok Reddy, created a fake user profile on Snapchat named Praneetha Reddy, police said.

Also Read Hyderabad: DCA officials seize mislabelled medicines

After sending a friend request to the victim, Ashok approached him as a girl, started a virtual friendship, and promised to marry him. The police said that the accused kept the trust of the victim by sending him fabricated pictures.

However, the fraudster exploited the trust to fake urgent needs, starting a business and ensnaring the victim in a web of deceit. He used the amount to play different online games, the police said.

The police have registered a case against him under various sections. A Mobile device along with a SIM card was seized from the accused.