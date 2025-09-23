Hyderabad man duped of Rs 26L in ‘digital arrest’ by fake NIA, ATS officials

Hyderabad: A 68-year-old Humayun Nagar local was caught in a digital arrest scam where he was defrauded of Rs 26 lakh.

The fraudsters claimed to have warrants against him in relation to Pahalgam attacks in Kashmir and money laundering, which led the victim to transfer massive amounts into an account under the name of “Hentry Jones.”

The victim was threatened via WhatsApp video calls, where he was shown fabricated documents and forged RBI letters claiming to be from the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and even the DGP.

Also Read 55 pizza outlets across Telangana raided; gross food violations found

Under pressure, he ended up taking out a total of Rs 26,06,000. The case was reported to Cyber Crime only after the victim’s family grew suspicious of the money transfers.

The authorities have cautioned the public that under no circumstances can a person be digitally arrested by the police or law enforcement agency, nor can they demand money under the pretext of “verification” to clear names or issue certificates.

Citizens have been urged to remain calm, avoid sharing personal details and verify such claims directly with the local police.

Cybercrimes can be reported on their official website, and in cases of financial fraud, citizens can contact the helpline by dialling 1930.