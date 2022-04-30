Hyderabad: Man dupes lover of Rs 11 lakh, gold ornaments

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 11 lakhs and gold ornaments on the pretext of marriage.

According to a press release from police, the accused – Meduri Ramakrishna – a resident of Dilsukhnagar and Chaitanyapuri area met the woman in 2014 and allegedly fell in love.

The accused would often ask her for money on the promise of marriage. But whenever the woman asked him about his marriage plans, he dodged the question.

Finally, the woman realized he was duping her all this time. She reported this to the police. A case has been filed and investigations are being carried out.