Hyderabad man electrocuted while filling water in air cooler

The incident occurred when the the man identified as Krishna was filling the water while the cooler was on.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 1:39 pm IST
An air cooler used for representational image
An air cooler used for representational image

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old man was electrocuted in Hyderabad’s AS Rao Nagar while filling water in an air cooler at his residence on Thursday, May 14.

The incident occurred when the the man identified as Krishna was filling the water while the cooler was on. On hearing his screams, Krishna’s family members rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Previous incident

In a similar incident , a farmer in Telangana Mancherial district was electrocuted while ironing clothes on May 9.

Subhan Bakery

The deceased was identified as Pirisingula Kamalaka, a native of Jakkapalli village in Vemanapalli mandal. According to the police, Kamlakar fell unconscious after touching the iron box, due to faulty wiring.

He was shifted to a hospital in Bellampalli, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police registered a case of suspicious death under Section 194 of the BNS.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 15th May 2026 1:39 pm IST

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