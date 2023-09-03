Hyderabad: Man finds fly in Osmania biscuit, GHMC assures action

The customer, Vinay Vangala had bought a packet of Osmina biscuits from Miyapur. He found the dead fly inside one biscuit after consuming some.

Hyderabad: A customer on Saturday, September 2, lodged a complaint with the local food inspector and food safety commissioner after he found a fly baked into an Osmania biscuit.

Vinay Vangala had bought a packet of Osmina biscuits from Miyapur. After consuming a few, he found a fly in one of the biscuit. While tagging GHMC and the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) official X (formerly Twitter), the customer raised concerns the implementation of food safety standards.

Subsequently, the Assistant Food Controller of GHMC replied to Vangala, and assured him of action. “Dear Citizen, kindly specify the location and name of the establishment,” responded the GHMC.

