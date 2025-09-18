Hyderabad man fined Rs 5K for wasting drinking water

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on a man who wasted drinking water.

The man, Raj Kumar, who is a resident of Road No. 12, Tattikhana, Banjara Hills, was fined for negligence following an overhead tank overflow incident.

How it came to light

The wastage of drinking water came to light after the manager on duty noticed it.

Based on the order from HMWSSB MD Ashok Reddy, a fine of Rs 5,000 was imposed on the man.

Earlier Hyderabad man wasted drinking water

It was not an isolated case. In the same locality, earlier, another man was found wasting water.

Due to his negligence, an overflowing sump led to almost a km-long water flow on the road.

A similar incident of wastage of drinking water was reported in Jubilee Hills’ Journalist Colony, Hyderabad in the month of March this year.

In that case, a Rs 1000 fine was imposed on the resident for washing their car with drinking water.

In view of the incidents, HMWSSB warns Hyderabad residents against the wastage of drinking water.