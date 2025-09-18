Nationwide SIR: Hyderabad voters can search 2002 list for their names

Hyderabad: As the Election Commission of India (ECI) is gearing up for the nationwide special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Telangana released the SIR 2002 list for voters of Hyderabad and other districts of the state to search for their names.

The year 2002 is likely to be the cut-off date for the upcoming nationwide SIR.

In its July 5, 2025, letter addressed to all chief electoral officers (CEOs) of states and Union Territories, except Bihar, the commission has directed the initiation of immediate pre-revision activities for SIR of electoral rolls with reference to January 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

Hyderabad voters can search for names on SIR 2002 list

Voters in the city and other districts of Telangana can search for their names in the SIR 2002 list as the year may be set as the cut-off date.

As in the case of Bihar, the last SIR was conducted in 2003 and it was set as the cut-off date by the election commission in the state. Those who were on the list were not asked to submit supporting documents to establish their place and date of birth.

In the case of Telangana, the last Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was carried out in 2002, so it is most likely that it will be the cut-off date for the state.

Those whose names are on the list are most likely not required to submit any document along with the enumeration form. However, no official confirmation has been made on it.

To search for a name on the list, the voters of Hyderabad and other districts can visit the CEO Telangana website (click here).

Hyderabad, other districts nationwide to see SIR

As the ECI is getting ready for the exercise, it is essential for citizens to ensure all the details, especially the address, are correct on their voter ID card. For any correction including change of address in the voter ID card, applicants need to fill out ‘Form 8’ available on the website of ECI (click here).

During the SIR in Hyderabad and other districts, the Booth Level Officer (BLO) will visit the address to ascertain whether the voter is residing there. They will also request an official document from among the listed official proofs.

In Bihar, voters were asked to submit one of the following documents:

Any identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to a regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU.

Any identity card/certificate/document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987.

Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority.

Passport

Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities

Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority

Forest Right Certificate

OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority

National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists)

Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities.

Any land/house allotment certificate by Government

It is most likely that voters in Hyderabad and other districts will be asked to submit one of the above documents during the nationwide SIR for voters list revision. There is also a possibility of more documents being added to the list.

Also Read Qualifying date for SIR declared

Encroaches upon EC’s exclusive jurisdiction

Recently, the EC filed a counter-affidavit in the apex court on a plea by advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who has sought a direction to the EC to conduct SIR of electoral rolls at regular intervals throughout India, particularly before elections, to ensure that only Indian citizens decide the polity and policy of the country.

In the affidavit, the EC said it has the “complete discretion” over the policy of revision to the exclusion of any other authority.

“Any direction to conduct a ‘SIR’ at regular intervals throughout the country would encroach upon the exclusive jurisdiction of the ECI,” it said.