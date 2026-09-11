Hyderabad man found dead on railway track, wife dies hours later

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man was found dead on a railway track in Hyderabad on the morning of Thursday, September 10, while his wife died hours later at their residence in Lalapet.

The man who is identified as Sharanappa, was reportedly found dead near the Secunderabad-Moulali railway line after coming under a train. He had left his home at around 7 am.

According to the Government Railway Police, Sharanappa and his wife, Laxmi, had reportedly been facing marital disputes.

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Hours after Sharanappa’s death, Laxmi allegedly consumed a pesticide at their home in Lalapet, leading to her death later that day.

The Government Railway Police have started an investigation.