Hyderabad: Man from Rajasthan held for impersonating IAS officer

Hyderabad: A man from Rajasthan was recently arrested for allegedly impersonating IAS officer Navin Mittal of the Telangana cadre.

The accused was identified as 19-year-old Arbaj Khan.He is a native of Alwar, Rajasthan. Khan was arrested by the Hyderabad police following a complaint by Mittal.

According to the IAS officer, Khan used his pictures and personal details to create a fake account on Facebook.

On May 11, the accused duped Mittal’s friend Manish Agarwal of Rs 99,000 on the pretext of selling household items on behalf of the IAS officer. Based on the IAS officer’s complaint, the Hyderabad cybercrime police registered a case under sections 318 (4) and 319 (2) for cheating and impersonation.

According to the police, the accused created several fake social media accounts and impersonated government officials. Khan sent friend requests to people acquainted with government officials. The victims trusted the requests and fell into the trap.