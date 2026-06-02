Hyderabad man gets 20-year prison sentence for raping minor

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man from Chandrayangutta was on Monday, June 1, sentenced to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and fined Rs 5,000 for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2023.

When the victim went to Zameeruddin’s shop to buy milk, the man forcibly took her inside the shop, committed the offence and showed her explicit content. He also threatened the girl not to reveal the incident to anyone.

According to the police, the girl returned home and narrated the ordeal to her uncle, after which her parents filed a complaint with the Santosh Nagar Police.

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The sessions judge found Zameeruddin guilty under Section 376(2)(aggravated form of rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 (penetrative sexual assault) read with Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.