Telangana: Two men get 20 yrs jail for raping minors

Hyderabad: Two men in Telangana were awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment in two separate cases for raping minor girls. Along with awarding serious punishments to the culprits, the courts also delivered compensations to the victims.

First case

In the first case, a 29-year-old man from Nalgonda was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the first additional district judge, B Tirupathi, for kidnapping and repeatedly raping his minor niece.

The court also ordered the convict to pay a compensation of 10 lakh to the survivor, along with a fine of Rs 3,000 and an additional Rs 50,000 to the survivor.

The case was registered in Dindi in June 2022, where the accused kidnapped the victim, who was studying in class XI, from her home and took her to Hyderabad.

He confined her and subjected her to repeated sexual assault. However, she managed to escape and return home.

The court’s decision to award compensation to the survivor is a first-of-its-kind verdict in Nalgonda.

Second case

In the second case, a 20-year-old man was awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5000 for raping a minor girl by Special Sessions Judge for POCSO, P Pushpa Latha.

The judge also awarded Rs lakh in compensation to the victim. The case was registered in 2018 by the Nallakunta police upon complaint from the victim’s mother.

According to the case, the accused resided in the same locality as the victim. He groomed her and gained the confidence of the victim. The accused, despite knowing that the victim is a minor, sexually abused her forcefully several times by threatening her.