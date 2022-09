Hyderabad: A local court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to 20- years rigourous imprisonmnet for raping a minor girl. The case dates back to 2015.

Also Read Hyderabad: OU releases schedule for CPGET counselling

The incident occurred when the girl was playing outside her house, and the 45-year- old convict took her to a secluded place in Manchal. The police said that the girl’s parent’s were not at home at the time of the incident. Apart from rigourous imprisonment, the convict was also penalised for Rs 25,000.