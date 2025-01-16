Hyderabad: Man gets 20 yrs in prison for sexually assaulting minor

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Thursday, January 16 at LB Nagar court for sexually assaulting a minor.

The accused has been identified as Akula Naresh from Nagarkurnool District.

The court convicted Naresh under Sections 366 and 376(i) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act in connection with the case registered at Saroornagar police station.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 30,000 on Naresh and awarded Rs. 5,00,000 as compensation to the victim.

Earlier, a man was sentenced to life imprisonment by the LB Nagar Court for killing his wife and staging it as a suicide.

The accused has been identified as Narasimha. The case dates back to 2021 when a complaint was filed by the deceased’s mother, Chennamma at the Pahadishareef police station.

She reported that her daughter, Laxmamma was found dead by their landlord and upon arrival, Chennamma noticed bruises on Laxmamma’s neck. She also pointed out that her son-in-law, Narasimha, was missing.

According to reports, the accused had used electric wires to strangle her while she slept and then hanged her from the ceiling fan using her saree to make it appear as a suicide. Despite denying his involvement during the investigation, the FSL report contradicted his claims.

A case was filed and the accused was produced before the court which found him guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment, along with a Rs 5,000 fine.