Hyderabad: Man gets life imprisonment in industrialist Jayaram’s murder case

Hyderabad: Kavakutla Rakesh Reddy, who murdered industrialist C Jayaram at Jubilee Hills five years ago was sentenced to life imprisonment by a court on Thursday. A fine of Rs. 10,000 was imposed on him.

Jayaram, an NRI businessman was honey-trapped by Rakesh Reddy and when he reached a house at Jubilee Hills, he was beaten and forced to pay money and sign blank documents. Rakesh then smothered him to death. The body was shifted to Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh in a car and abandoned there. The murder took place in January 2019.

The Andhra Pradesh police informed their Telangana counterparts about it. A fresh case was registered at Jubilee Hills police station following a complaint from the wife of Jayaram. The police detected the honey trap angle and took them into custody Rakesh. He spilled the beans and admitted to killing the businessman.

The police had arrested eight persons and issued notices to three police officers Surakanti Malla Reddy, Mailaraset Rambabu and S. Srinivasulu, who was working as Assistant Commissioner of Police of Ibrahimpatnam of Rachakonda Commissionerate and Inspectors of Nallakunta in Hyderabad Commissionarate and Raidurg of Cyberabad Commissionerate respectively then, for helping Rakesh Reddy. However, the police officers along with eight other accused in the case were acquitted of the charges.

The killer Rakesh Reddy sent text messages to his mobile phone of Jayaram making him believe that a woman was sending them.

When the NRI reached a house in Banjara Hills of Hyderabad to meet the woman, he was confined there. Police records say, Rakesh Reddy, who had given loans to the NRI, trapped him.

The court also sentenced him to three years in jail for offences committed under Section 347 of the IPC and another seven years for offences under Section 201 (screening of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. A fine of Rs. 5,000 for each of the two offences is imposed.

After the judgment was pronounced Rakesh Reddy was shifted back to Central Prison Hyderabad at Chanchalguda where he has been lodged since his arrest in 2019.