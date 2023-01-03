Hyderabad: Man goes missing over alleged harassment by loan app executives

Updated: 3rd January 2023 4:12 pm IST
Hyderabad: A man went missing from his house in SR Nagar on Saturday after allegedly being harassed by online loan app executives.

The man, identified as Mohd. Abdul Mateen, 34, a resident of Borabanda, took a loan from an online loan app as he was jobless.

According to the police, Mateen left the house on December 31 to meet his friends in Begumpet and did not return. After hunting for Mateen his family members approached the police.

The SR Nagar police filed a case, and an investigation is underway.

