Satellite sensing system to map roads in Telangana

The need for culverts and bridges in the middle of Panchayat Raj, Roads-Buildings, State Highways, and National Highways would be mapped via new system.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 3rd January 2023 4:00 pm IST
Telangana: Road mapping by satellite sensing system to be taken up
Use of satellite sensing system for road mapping. (Representative image- Twitter/Sabena Siddiqui)

Hyderabad: To ensure better shortcut road connectivity, a satellite remote sensing system be used for road mapping in the state.

Vice Chairman of the Planning Board of Telangana, B Vinod Kumar on Monday in a review meeting concluded that this method of road mapping would serve as a guide for future action planning alongside benefitting users with shortcut road connectivity views.

Also Read
‘Telangana can endure 3 yrs of drought’, says VC of planning board

Several suggestions were made to Vinod Kumar by the scientists from Telangana Remote Sensing Application Centre (TRAC) and officers led by additional director general G Srinivas Reddy.

Vinod Kumar said that the need for culverts and bridges in the middle of Panchayat Raj, Roads-buildings, State Highways, and National Highways would be mapped via satellite remote sensing systems.

The VC further said that the state has ensured road connectivity to villages and has double roads and four-lane roads at the village, Mandal, district, and state levels.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button