Hyderabad man grows Ganja on house terrace for consumption; arrested

Hyderabad: A ganja addict from the city was arrested on Monday for cultivating cannabis on his terrace by the sleuths of the LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT).

According to the police, after raiding a house in Vanasthalipuram, the accused Sai Revanth Varma reportedly confessed that he had brought the seeds from Andhra Pradesh to grow trees on the terrace of his house for his own consumption.

Following his arrest, police destroyed 11 ganja plants and seized cannabis seeds and wrappers from his possession.

Vanasthalipuram police seized the goods and said that Revanth would be remanded to judicial custody by booking him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.