Hyderabad: Man handed 20 yr jail term for raping minor girl

A fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed against the convict for raping a minor girl in 2020.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 7th October 2023 11:08 am IST
Hyderabad: Man handed 20-year jail term for raping minor girl
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Mahipal Reddy, 48, of Vikarabad district was handed a 20-year jail term by the Special Court for POCSO Act charges in Medchal.

POCSO Act protects children from offences of sexual assault, sexual harassment and pornography and provide for the establishment of special courts for trial.

Additionally, a fine of Rs 50,000 was also imposed against the convict for raping the minor girl in 2020.

According to the police, Mahipal Reddy had gone to his sister’s house where he saw the girl playing with her friends on the street.

Knowing that her parents were not at home, he lured the girl by offering chocolates and assaulted her.

Her parents returned just then and found her missing. They soon started searching for her.

They were left in shock to find that Mahipal Reddy had assaulted her following which they thrashed him and handed him to the police.

Subsequently, the police arrested him and started investigations.

