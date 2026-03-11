Hyderabad: Man held for cheating 137 job seekers of Rs 46 lakh

Hyderabad: A man was arrested for allegedly cheating 137 job seekers of Rs 46 lakh by promising jobs in reputed firms in Hyderabad. He was apprehended in Bachupally on Tuesday, March 10.

The accused identified as Ajay Jakkula and his accomplices Sravani Kondaji and Sadgun Sadhula. On February 14, one of the victims 34-year-old Kasula Jagdeesh approached the police and filed a complaint stating that the accused convinced the job seekers that they could secure jobs in companies such as Cognizant, JPMC, Amazon, EPAM, Qualcomm and Wells Fargo.

The accused also claimed that the victims could get salaries ranging from Rs 20,000 to 90,000 after getting recommendation letters from them. To gain the victim’s trust one of the accused issued a fake appointment letter and asked him to transfer Rs 46 lakh to various accounts.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bachupally Detective Inspector Suresh said, “Ajay has been arrested for cheating under section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the other two accused are absconding.”