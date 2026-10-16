Hyderabad man held for cheating AP cop via fake matrimony account

Hyderabad: The Uppal Police arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly cheating a woman constable from Andhra Pradesh by creating a fake matrimony account and extorting Rs 1.1 lakh from her.

The accused has been identified as P Surya Narayana, a resident of Chilukanagar. According to local reports, Surya created a profile on a matrimonial website claiming to be a section engineer in the Indian Railways.

A woman constable from Guntur believed his claims and started a relationship with him. Surya later threatened to leak private videos of the victim and extorted money from her.

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A case was registered under Section 69 (sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise to marry) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Surya was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Thursday, October 15.