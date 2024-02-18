Hyderabad: Man held for cheating girls on pretext of giving jobs

The accused, Vijay, would make nude video calls with girls and record them in that state

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2024 5:37 pm IST
Hyderabad: Man held for cheating girls on pretext of giving jobs
Representational Image

 Hyderabad: The Cybercrime Police of Hyderabad has arrested a young man for allegedly creating fake accounts to cheat innocent girls on the pretext of providing part-time jobs, police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The accused, Vijay, would make video calls with girls and record them. He would then demand money from the victims and threaten them to post their morphed pictures on social media if they didn’t pay.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Illegal medicines worth Rs 3.50 lakhs seized in Malkajgiri

After a victim filed a complaint, the cybercrime police station filed a case against the accused and began investigating the matter. The accused has now been arrested.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th February 2024 5:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button