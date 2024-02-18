Hyderabad: Man held for cheating girls on pretext of giving jobs

Hyderabad: The Cybercrime Police of Hyderabad has arrested a young man for allegedly creating fake accounts to cheat innocent girls on the pretext of providing part-time jobs, police said.

The accused, Vijay, would make video calls with girls and record them. He would then demand money from the victims and threaten them to post their morphed pictures on social media if they didn’t pay.

After a victim filed a complaint, the cybercrime police station filed a case against the accused and began investigating the matter. The accused has now been arrested.