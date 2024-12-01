Hyderabad man held for cheating submits forged bail documents, escapes

Hyderabad: A man who was arrested in a cheating case in Hyderabad got bail after submitting forged bail documents to the police.

The accused identified as Mir Shujath Ali was lodged in the Chanchalguda Central Jail. The Narsingi police arrested him in a cheating case in November after which he was remanded. The incident occurred last week, when Ali submitted forged bail documents, got released from prison and escaped.

The sensational escape came to light when the Narsingi police filed a Prisoner Transit (PT ) warrant in another case and the court concerned accepted the request. When the police team reached the prison to take custody of Shujath Ali, they found that the man was released on bail.

Also Read Hyderabad man stranded in Saudi Arabia for eight months returns home

To their shock, the police re-checked with the court and found that the court did not grant bail to him.

The jail authorities then verified the documents submitted by Shujath Ali and found that he had submitted forged documents. The man got the old bail papers tampered with and got them submitted to the court.

The accused reportedly got old documents pertaining to bail in another case with the help of an associate identified as Ramu. He forged and submitted them. Based on those documents, he was released from the jail. The senior officials ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Based on the complaint by the Chanchalguda jail authorities, the Dabeerpura police registered a case. Special teams are making efforts to arrest Ali, who was previously arrested in several cases in Telangana.