Hyderabad man held for damaging car, setting shop ablaze

Hyderabad: A 24-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, February 14, in Hyderabad’s Attapur for allegedly setting a shop on fire and damaging a car.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Salman, aka “Shooter Salman”, according to the police. The incident occurred at Akber Hills in Attapur on February 12, when Salman barged into an Air Conditioner shop and attacked Furkan, the owner.

When Furkan shut down his shop to protect himself, Salman damaged a car parked outside, which belonged to the victim’s friend. He then set the shop on fire.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the police said, “Salman was arrested for criminal intimidation and booked under sections 329, 326 and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.”