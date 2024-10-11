Hyderabad: Man held for damaging Durga idol, no communal angle

Hyderabad: The Begum Bazaar police arrested a man for allegedly damaging the idol of Durga idol at Numaish Grounds on Thursday night in the city.

The accused, Krishnaiah Goud, who is mentally disturbed and is a native of Nagarkurnool district. “At 8.15 pm, we apprehended the accused at Feelkhana area. He is mentally unstable and didn’t disclose much details. Two cases were registered one against Krishnaiah and other case against the organizers for failing to take proper security measures,” DCP central Akshansh Yadav said.

The DCP said the accused came to the exhibition grounds in Hyderabad at 9.30 p.m. when the Dandiya program was going on. He stayed in the ground and around 3 am, he went to the pandal and damaged the Durga idol.

“Krishnaiah is a vagabond and stays on footpath. There is no communal angle to the incident,” said the DCP. He said all organizers should take adequate security measures while conducting religious program.