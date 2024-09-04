Hyderabad: Man held for extortion posing as HYDRA official

Hyderabad: A man was arrested on Wednesday, September 4, for allegedly demanding Rs 20 lakh from two builders while falsely claiming to represent the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRA).

The FIR was filed after a complaint by HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath, who warned that strict action, including jail time, would be taken against those attempting to extort money by misusing the name of the agency.

According to reports, the accused threatened builders, Wadala Rajendranath and Manjunath Reddy, demanding Rs 20 lakh from them. The builders approached HYDRA commissioner AV Ranganath at his office on Monday and discussed the issue.

Following the meeting, Ranganathan registered his complaint with the Sangareddy SP and a case was registered. The man was arrested and sent to judicial remand after investigation.

Strict action against extortion: HYDRA commissioner

HYDRA commissioner A V Ranganath expressed concern and warned of strict action, stating that certain individuals are posing as social activists and blackmailing builders by falsely claiming their constructions fall within Full Tank Level (FTL) or buffer zones of lakes. These impersonators allege close connections with senior officials and threaten to file complaints with HYDRA if their demands aren’t met.

Ranganath highlighted that this extortion tactic is also being used against residents in high-rise buildings, with the impostors demanding money in exchange for influencing HYDRA’s actions to prevent enforcement against the properties.

He urged the public to remain cautious and advised builders, companies, and households to report any such extortion attempts to the police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), or HYDRA. He emphasized that anyone involved in these fraudulent activities would face legal action, including jail time.

AV Ranganath further encouraged citizens to stay alert and not to trust individuals who falsely claim they can sway HYDRA’s operations. The Telangana ACB has also asked individuals to report such individuals at their toll-free number; 1064.