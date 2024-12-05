Hyderabad man held for killing wife after family discovers suspicious injuries

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police on Thursday evening, December 5, arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with the murder of his wife which occurred two days ago at their house.

The couple – Sai Kumar and his wife of 11 years, 33-year-old Sailatha – were residents of Shamshabad.

On Tuesday night, Sai Kumar called up his wife’s brother and informed him that she was unwell. On knowing about his sister’s ill health, the brother took her to a hospital. She returned home after receiving treatment.

However, the next day at 4 am, Sai Kumar called his in-laws and told him that their daughter had died.

According to RGI Airport station house officer (SHO) K Balaraju, Sailatha’s family initially believed their son-in-law and began preparations for her funeral.

“During one of the rituals where Sailatha’s mother was giving a ‘final bath’ to the body, she observed injuries around Sailatha’s neck,” the police officer said.

The family, now suspicious over the nature of their daughter’s death, lodged a police complaint. During the course of investigations, police booked Sai Kumar, who admitted to killing his wife.

Sai Kumar was arrested and remanded. A case has been registered.