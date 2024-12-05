Toddler dies after falling from terrace in Hyderabad’s Chudi Bazaar

Hyderabad: A two-year-old girl died after falling from the terrace of her house in Chudi Bazaar on Tuesday, December 3.

The victim has been identified as Sandhya Chowdry.

According to reports, the incident occurred while Sandhya was playing with her older sister. Their mother, who was cooking went to call her children but found only the elder daughter on the terrace. After searching for Sandhya, she noticed a crowd of people and discovered her daughter lying on the road.

The victim was quickly rushed to a private hospital in Chudi Bazaar where she was declared dead.

Also Read

Further investigation is ongoing.

On November 25, a two-year-old girl tragically lost her life after being run over by a car in Meerpet.

The accident occurred in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Karmanghat, while the child was playing near her home.

The victim, identified as Tirumala Balamani, was playing outside her residence when a car, reportedly driven in a rash and negligent manner, struck her. According to the Meerpet police, the reckless driving led to the unfortunate incident, resulting in the toddler’s untimely death.

The Meerpet police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.