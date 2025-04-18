Hyderabad man held for manufacturing fake Castrol oil, Rs 3L stock seized

Hyderabad: In a major bust, a man was apprehended for manufacturing and selling counterfeit Castrol engine oil from a godown in Noor Khan Bazar in a raid by the commissioner’s task force and Mirchowk police.

The accused, Shaik Qayyum, 32, a resident of Feelkhana, Begum Bazar, was allegedly involved in manufacturing counterfeit engine oil and selling it to local auto workshops at lower prices.

Police seized a total of 710 litres of counterfeit engine oil and packaging material worth Rs 3 lakh from his place.

The police also recovered the following:

480 litres of counterfeit Castrol Active engine oil in cartons

180 litres in yellow oil barrels

340 empty boxes

340 counterfeit Castrol label stickers

340 fake caps and barcode stickers

One 50-litre blue drum

An iron box used in the process.

Qayyum, who had studied till class 7, earlier worked as a tempo mechanic and then as an auto driver. Finding it difficult to earn enough for his family, he allegedly conceived the idea of earning easy money by selling spurious engine oil under the Castrol brand, which enjoys a high market demand in Hyderabad.

He had taken on rent a godown five months ago and started full-fledged production, selling each unit for Rs 220, undercutting the original product costing Rs 425.

On a tip-off, the police raided the office, arrested the suspect, and handed him over to the Mirchowk police station. A case was filed under section 318(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.