Hyderabad: Man held for murder of teenage boy from Bihar

Published: 29th August 2023 4:01 pm IST
Hyderabad: Police have arrested a suspect in murder case of a teenager whose body was recently found in Laxmiguda Colony, Mailardevpally. However, his identity has not been revealed.

The victim was identified as 17-year-old Bihar native, Sunil Paswan. He worked at a factory in the area. He was murdered by unidentified suspects, police said, and his body was found on Sunday, August 27. The accused and the victim are from the same village in Bihar, police said.

He was living with his family at Mailardevpally and had moved to Hyderabad three months ago. On Saturday evening, he had gone out to collect wages from his factory but did not return home.
His family members lodged a missing complaint with the police. Local residents later found the body at an isolated place.

Police said that the murder was plotted as the victim had allegedly sexually harassed wife of the accused back in their village.

