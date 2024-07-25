Hyderabad: Man held for rape, extortion in Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: Banjara Hill police apprehended a 40-year-old man on Wednesday, July 24, for allegedly committing several offences, including rape, extortion, and blackmail. Officials seized one watch, car and iPhone from the accused’s possession

The accused have been identified as Sahil Khan, Majid, Abu, and Sahar Khan.

According to police, the accused met the victim in 2018. He then recorded private videos and photos of the victims when they were intimately involved. Later, he allegedly used these materials to coerce the victim into sexual relations against her will and subsequently blackmailed her for money, gold, and electronic devices.

Under pressure, the victim was reportedly forced to hand over Rs 4 lakh in cash to an accomplice of the accused, Abu, at Zahera Nagar, Banjara Hills.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man held for sexually assaulting blind minor girl

Additionally, the victim’s iPhone was allegedly passed to another accused, Majid, while Sahil Khan’s wife, Sahar Khan, is said to have incited the criminal acts.

A case has been section 376(2)(n) (commits rape repeatedly), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 384 (extortion), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), and 509 (insulting the modesty of a woman) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 109 (punishment of an abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The accused, Sahil, has been placed under judicial remand, whereas efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused, who are currently absconding. Further investigation is underway.