Hyderabad: Man held for running adulterated ice cream unit

Hyderabad: Madhapur Special Operations Team (SOT) on Friday raided an ice cream manufacturing unit and arrested one person for adulteration of the product.

Serilingampally resident Srinivas Reddy was running an ice cream manufacturing unit in a small-scale industrial area for the last five years. The manufacturing unit was run with the help of ten workers.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman gets life imprisonment for killing husband

Srinivas and his workers have been adulterating ice creams by mixing non-ISI brand premium milk powder, expired synthetic colors, chemical powders, stabilizers, and Glycerol Monostearate which can cause have adverse effects on the health of consumers, the police said.

The police investigation regarding the validity of the owner’s manufacturing license is going on.