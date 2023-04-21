Hyderabad: Man held for selling banned E-Cigarettes worth Rs 4 lakhs in Begumpet

Hyderabad: The commissioner’s Task Force and Panajgutta police arrested a person who was involved in the illegal procurement and selling of banned E-Cigarettes that contain nicotine.

A total of 103 E-Cigarettes were seized from the possession of the accused, all worth Rs 4,00,000.

The accused, 34-year-old Satish is a Maharashtra native, who currently resides in Begumpet. He owns a bakery shop named Sona Bakery and Kirana.

As per the press release, the accused purchased a piece of land around 2 years ago at Begumpet and started to sell bakery items.

Due to inadequate money, he allegedly collected the banned E-Cigarettes at his bakery and sold them to customers at high rates.

According to the police, he used to procure E-Cigarettes at low prices from a Mumbai man named Mass through a courier, then sold them at high prices.

The police conducted a raid at his bakery shop, apprehend the accused, and seized E-Cigareetes.

Panjagutta SHO took his custody for further investigation.