Hyderabad: Man held with banned e-cigarettes in IS Sadan

Several boxes containing a total of 90 e-cigarettes were seized by the police.

Hyderabad: IS Sadan police on Thursday, October 2, arrested a 30-year-old individual for allegedly selling banned e-cigarettes and seized property worth Rs 2.5 lakh from him.

The accused has been identified as Tharif Hussain, a vehicle dealer and a resident of Khalander Nagar, IS Sadan.

Based on credible information, police, along with Task Force officials, nabbed the accused while he had the e-cigarettes. Upon enquiry, it was revealed that he had procured them from a man named Aziz and had been selling the cigarettes for monetary gain.

Several boxes containing a total of 90 e-cigarettes were seized by the police along with a Honda Activa vehicle, an Apple Phone, and cash worth Rs 2,900, all coming up to Rs 2.5 lakh.

