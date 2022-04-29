Hyderabad: Man imprisoned for drunk driving; license canceled

Hyderabad: A metropolitan magistrate court on Thursday jailed a man for drunk driving and cancelled his license for life.

The accused was sent to two-day imprisonment. In a special drive against drunk driving, at least 80 persons have been found guilty. This has resulted in the cancelation of their driving license. All traffic police stations have now begun filing charge sheets against vehicles being used without a license in drunken driving cases.

Similarly, the police have also begun booking negligent drivers, overspeeding, racing stunts, and vehicles without number plates. Joint commissioner of police, A V Ragnath in a statement said, “Once charged with drunk driving it will be very difficult for people to apply for government jobs or any government IDs and passports.”