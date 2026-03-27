Hyderabad: Man in hospital after custodial torture at Falaknuma police station

Hyderabad: Tension gripped Hyderabad’s Falaknuma on Friday, March 27, after a Muslim man was allegedly tortured in police custody.

Syed Rizwan (24), a resident of Teegalakunta locality in Falaknuma, and a few others were allegedly involved in a fight with another group on Wednesday, March 25.

Rizwan and his friends Asif and Avez were summoned to the Falaknuma police station on Friday, March 27 for questioning.

“Avez and Rizwan were taken upstairs to the interrogation room and the crime police beat Rizwan badly. They put pen between his fingers and tried to twist his fingers. They also landed blows with iron rod and bat on his knees,” alleged Asif.

“After that, the police just left him at the Harmain Multi-Specialty Hospital and were not seen again,” Asif told Siasat.com.

Asif further said that Rizwan was later shifted to Osmania General Hospital, where he was being treated for his injuries.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated as they emerge)