Missing Hyderabad man located in Qatar jail

Hyderabad: A 31-year-old man from Hyderabad who had been missing for the last 15 days was located in a jail in Qatar.

He was reportedly lodged in the Duhail Jail after his visa expired.

The man, Mohammed, had gone to Qatar two years ago and had been working at a CCTV technitian at Visioq Endless in Qatar. He was initially reported to be missing after his family lost all contact with him.

“Based on the information, the man was identified and he has been lodged in a jail in Doha,” a source told Siasat.com.

Mohammed’s mother last received a message from him on July 31.

“My son last spoke to us on July 31. Since then there has been no contact with him. I just want my son back as he is the sole breadwinner. My son-in-law, who is in Qatar had gone to the police station to meet Mohammed. However, he was not allowed to meet him,” said the Hyderabad man’s mother, who did not wish to be identified, told Siasat.com.

“The last time I received a message from him read, ‘Ammi, I am getting a call from the police. I have been called to the police station.’ I thought they must have called Mohammed since his visa had expired,” she said.