Hyderabad: Man jumps in front of metro to end life in Moosapet

Hyderabad: An unidentified man died by suicide, allegedly by jumping in front of a running metro train in Moosapet on Thursday.

It is believed that the man entered the metro station without going through the security check and reached the platform without having a ticket. According to the police and the victim’s behaviour appeared peculiar and he appeared distressed.

Police said that like the other passengers, he was waiting for the metro when it arrived, but as it neared, he abruptly jumped in front of it, suffering severe bleeding wounds. Those nearby came to his aid and attempted to transport him to the hospital, but he died.

A police official stated that they were unable to identify the deceased as no material was recovered from him which could help in the process. Local police stations were informed to check for missing cases. The reason for his suicide cannot be ascertained without identifying the victim.

The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and further investigation is underway.