Hyderabad: Man killed by father after arguing over alcohol money

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his father after a dispute over money for alcohol on the outskirts of Hyderabad

The accused has been identified as Dulpa Reddy, a native of Karnataka, who is residing in Tondpally of Shamsabad mandal along with his wife and children.

According to reports, the victim Shivakumar, frequently requested money from his mother to buy alcohol. When she refused, an argument ensued, during which the accused, frustrated by the ongoing confrontation, attempted to intervene.

Despite his father’s pleas to stop, the victim continued arguing. In a fit of rage, the father fatally attacked Shivakumar with a dagger, slashing his throat and resulting in his death on the spot.

Upon receiving information a case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing.