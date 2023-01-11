Hyderabad: Man killed in scuffle at Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Three people were arrested by the Mahankali division police for killing a man in a scuffle in Secunderabad on Sunday.

The deceased, Bhukya Shivaji (Shiva) was found in a pool of blood near his house following which his mother approached the police.

The Mahankali police registered a case under section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) and initiated a probe into the incident.

A local intelligence team in coordination with a technical team traced the accused behind the murder by scanning CCTV footage.

Ghouse Pasha, 22, Mohammed Nayeem, 22 and Mohammed Zakeer, 23 were identified as the accused behind the crime.

According to the police, one of the accused Ghouse pasha was abused by Shiva and his friends (Anil, Daniel and Mintu) at Old Ghasmandi, Secunderabad while he was boozing peacefully.

Ghouse pasha, humiliated by the scene, planned revenge on Shiva and called upon his friends to help him.

Nayeem and Zakeer soon arrived on the spot to rescue Ghouse, who in a state of rage plunged Shiva’s neck with a blade amid the clash.

Shiva’s friends however managed to flee from the spot to protect themselves while the accused abandoned him to die.

They were arrested on Wednesday by the police who seized the murder weapon, beer bottle, Zen car, and blood-stained clothes from their possession.