Hyderabad man kills disabled daughter, family’s suicide pact fails

Hyderabad: A 54-year-old private civil contractor allegedly killed his bedridden, mentally challenged daughter and then attempted suicide along with his wife and son at their residence in Kukatpally, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at a flat in Vijay Nagar Colony, where the family reportedly decided to end their lives due to mounting debts and business losses.

Police reveal gruesome details

According to police, the man first smothered his 18-year-old daughter with a pillow in the early hours of Tuesday after their initial suicide attempt failed.

Police said the man, his wife, and their son had consumed insecticide on Monday night but survived. When the attempt did not prove fatal, the trio allegedly consumed a mix of medicines. Later, they inflicted injuries on themselves by slashing their wrists with a kitchen knife.

A friend of the accused, who was alerted by a phone call on Wednesday afternoon, reached the house and found the family members in critical condition with bleeding injuries. He immediately informed neighbours and the police.

Injured family members out of danger

All three injured family members were shifted to the hospital and are currently stated to be out of danger. Police said the man will be arrested once he is declared medically fit.

The deceased girl’s body was found on the bed and has been sent for post-mortem examination. A murder case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

Police officials said preliminary inquiry suggests severe financial stress as the reason behind the suicide pact.

