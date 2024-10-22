Hyderabad man kills grandmother over Rs 50 argument

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was murdered on Monday, October 21, by her grandson for refusing to give him Rs 50.

The victim was identified as Susheela, 76, a resident of Gandhinagar. She lived with her grandson Nithin. The incident occurred in the evening when Nithin asked his grandmother for Rs 50 and when the woman refused to give him the amount, he pushed her from the second floor of a building. Susheela died after falling to the ground.

Upon being alerted, the Gandhinagar police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem. A case has been registered and the investigation is underway.