Hyderabad man kills wife, son in brutal attack; Daughter critical

Hyderabad: A man in Hyderabad brutally attacked his daughter, son and wife, leading to the death of his wife and son at the spot, while the girl is battling for life.

The incident took place at Pulganapally Thanda, located in Amangal. The accused

Bhanavath Ramdas stayed along with his wife Kavita, son Harsha and daughter Praneeta at the village. Monday night, Ramdas came home in an inebriated condition and attacked his wife and children with a sickle after an argument over family issues.

The villagers informed the Amangal police, who came and shifted the injured girl to the hospital. The condition of the girl is critical.

The bodies of Kavita and Harsha are shifted to the Amamgal government hospital mortuary. A case is booked, and police teams are searching for Ramdas, who is absconding.