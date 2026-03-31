Hyderabad man kills wife, son in brutal attack; Daughter critical

Accused Ramdas, reportedly drunk, attacked his family with a sickle after a dispute in Amangal village; wife and son died, daughter is in critical condition.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:38 am IST
Feets of a dead body in morgue
Feets of a dead body in morgue

Hyderabad: A man in Hyderabad brutally attacked his daughter, son and wife, leading to the death of his wife and son at the spot, while the girl is battling for life.

The incident took place at Pulganapally Thanda, located in Amangal. The accused
Bhanavath Ramdas stayed along with his wife Kavita, son Harsha and daughter Praneeta at the village. Monday night, Ramdas came home in an inebriated condition and attacked his wife and children with a sickle after an argument over family issues.

The villagers informed the Amangal police, who came and shifted the injured girl to the hospital. The condition of the girl is critical.

Subhan Bakery

The bodies of Kavita and Harsha are shifted to the Amamgal government hospital mortuary. A case is booked, and police teams are searching for Ramdas, who is absconding.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st March 2026 9:38 am IST

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